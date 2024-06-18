Firing between security forces & terrorists in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, June 18 An exchange of fire took place between security forces and terrorists in J&K's Poonch district on Tuesday, and a search of the area is now underway, officials said.

Officials said the firing occurred in the Behramgala area of Poonch.

Reports said the exchange of fire started after terrorists opened fire at a team of J&K Police's Special Operations Group (SOG), after which the security forces retaliated.

A search operation is now underway in the area after the firing stopped, officials said.

