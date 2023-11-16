Firing in Bengal’s South 24 Parganas, one killed

Kolkata, Nov 16 West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Thursday witnessed firing in broad daylight in which one person was killed.

The deceased has been identified as Mithun Sardar, and he was killed in front of the residence of his elder sister's in-laws at Diamond Harbour in the district, said police.

The development surfaced just 72 hours after Trinamool Congress leader Saifuddin Lashkar was killed in a street on Monday, being shot from point-blank range by unknown miscreants.The incident had led to counter-lynching in which a man was killed. As a revenge action to Lashkar’s killing, as many 12 houses, all belonging to CPI(M) activists, were set on fire by a violent mob.

In case of the Diamond Harbour shootout on Thursday, it is learnt that Mithun Sardar became a victim of the rivalry between his sister’s husband Jagannath Mondal and the latter’s younger brother Ajay Mondal over a piece of land.

It is learnt that when on Thursday Jagannath Mondal entered into an altercation with Ajay Mondal and the latter’s son Paresh Mondal, the victim tried to intervene. However, eyewitnesses have told the police that the intervention process irked Ajay Mondal and Paresh Mondal further and suddenly Paresh brought out a firearm and shot at the victim from a very close range.

He died on the spot. Ajay Mondal and Paresh Mondal escaped from the scene. The victim’s body has been sent to a hospital for post-mortem. Police have started an investigation in the matter.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor