Firing in Bihar: One Dead After Motorcycle-Borne Assailants Shoot Two Youths in Broad Daylight in Patna; CCTV Video Surfaces

Three unidentified assailants riding motorcycles shot two youths in the Phulwari Sharif area of Bihar's Patna on Wednesday, June 5. One of the victims succumbed to bullet injuries, while the other, identified as Suraj, is said to be a criminal with a history of over a dozen cases registered against him.

The board daylight shooting was captured on CCTV footage from a camera installed nearby. The details of the deceased victim are yet to be ascertained by the authorities.

Firing On Bihar Road

In a shared CCTV footage by news agency PTI, it can be seen that the two bike-borne assailants covering their faces ran after the victim with a pistol in his hand by leaving their motorcycles on the road in Patna.

Further details are awaited.