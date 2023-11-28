Firing outside Gippy Grewal's Canada home suspected to be extortion bid by Bishnoi gang

New Delhi, Nov 28 The firing incident outside the residence of Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal in Canada is suspected to be an extortion bid, said sources in Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

Earlier, Lawrence Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility for the gunshots fired outside Grewal's home in the White Rock neighbourhood of Vancouver on November 25.

Taking to Facebook, an account named 'Lawrence Bishnoi' had announced the infamous group's involvement in the orchestrated attack.

"While you may regard Salman Khan as a brother, it is now imperative for your 'brother' to step in and rescue you. This message extends to Salman Khan as well – do not harbour the illusion that Dawood or anyone can save you from us.

"Your reaction on the demise of Sidhu Moose Wala did not escape our notice. We are well aware of the kind of person he was and the illicit connections he maintained," read the post addressed to Grewal.

"You closely associated with Vicky during his time in Middukhera, and subsequently, you even expressed great sorrow for Sidhu. You are now under our scrutiny. Consider this a teaser... Feel free to seek refuge in any country, but bear in mind, death does not require a visa," it added.

It is suspected that the firing incident was an extortion bid orchestrated by Bishnoi gang aides, as the gangsters are targeting singers to extort money, which is evident through the recent arrests in India, a source told IANS.

As per sources, the ongoing conflict between Canada-based designated terrorist Arsh Dalla and Lawrence Bishnoi has escalated, marking a new phase in their pursuit of dominance, and both the gangs are indulging in extortion, both in India and abroad.

Recently, Delhi Police had arrested five sharpshooters of Arsh Dalla gang. The police said that the operation also included a gun battle with two of the accused sharpshooters during which one of them was shot on his right leg.

The accused have been identified as Rajpreet Singh a.k.a Raja alias Bamb, and Virender Singh alias Vimmy, both residents of Punjab, and Sachin Bhati, Arpit Dhankar and Susheel Pradhan.

Rajpreet and Virender were held after a shootout in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area.

As per sources, they were assigned a task by Arsh Dalla to assassinate Punjabi singer Elly Mangat, which Rajpreet and Virender attempted in October at Bhatinda, but failed as the target was not at home.

"In July 2023, they were assigned the task of firing upon Kavinder Kumar, a local BJP leader in Haridwar, as he was not willing to pay extortion money," said an official.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police had also busted three extortion modules operated by notorious groups led by the Gody Brar-Larwence Bishnoi gang.

Eight persons connected to the criminal syndicate were apprehended, exposing an international network involved in luring juveniles for gang activities and using extorted money for luxurious lifestyles and investments in foreign shores.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Ravindra Singh Yadav, had said that this international syndicate had been operating across Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

The syndicate had developed a sophisticated modus operandi, making it difficult for law enforcement agencies to track its foreign funds. Each member had well-defined roles and responsibilities within the extortion rackets, displaying high-level of professionalism.

The syndicate's middlemen targeted wealthy individuals, such as bookies, gamblers, real estate dealers, builders, land grabbers and jewellers, based on their financial status and paying capacity.

“Once the targets were selected, the gang would make demands through phone calls, letters, or visits, using various means to intimidate and threaten the victims. The extorted funds were then transferred abroad through hawala channels,” Yadav had said.

