Firozabad Flyover Collapse: Five Workers Injured During Construction Mishap

A section of an under-construction flyover in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, gave way during the concrete pouring process, leaving five workers critically injured. Witnesses said the victims were quickly taken to nearby hospitals using autorickshaws and ambulances. Soon after the collapse, teams from the railway department, local police, and the fire brigade arrived at the site to launch urgent rescue operations. The accident occurred near the eastern gate of Tundla Railway Station, causing disruption in nearby movement and triggering panic among residents and commuters.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi took cognisance of the incident involving an under-construction railway overbridge in Firozabad. On CM Yogi's instructions, officials arrived at the scene; rescue operations are underway: CMO — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath promptly took note of the tragedy and instructed senior officials to closely monitor rescue and relief operations. He also emphasized the need to provide medical assistance to the injured and maintain safety standards at the construction site. Meanwhile, a detailed inquiry has been initiated to determine the cause of the collapse. Authorities have begun inspecting the structure and assessing potential lapses in construction practices to prevent such incidents in the future.