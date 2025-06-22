Firozabad Shocker: 25-Year Old Mother Poisons 1-Year-Old Daughter, 5-Year-Old Son to Be With Lover

A 25-year-old woman was arrested on June 20 in Firozabad district for allegedly poisoning her two young children, aged 1 and 5. Police claim the mother saw her children as an obstacle to her relationship with her lover.

The accused, identified as Muskan, was reportedly alone at home with her children, Arhaan and Anaya, when the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon (June 19) in Rurkali village. Their father, 33-year-old welder Waseem Ahmed, was away in Chandigarh for work. Muskan allegedly laced their tea and biscuits with a toxic substance before giving them to her children.

After the children lost consciousness, Muskan approached neighbors, claiming the children had suddenly “fainted.” Her vague and conflicting statements quickly aroused suspicion among locals, who then informed the police. The children were rushed to a nearby community health center, where doctors unfortunately confirmed their deaths.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar Verma stated that the children showed no visible signs of external injuries. “A post-mortem was conducted, and the report is awaited. The viscera have also been preserved for further analysis," he told The Times of India.

Muskan, who had been married since 2018, was subsequently brought in for interrogation. During questioning, she reportedly confessed to the crime, revealing that she viewed her children as an impediment to her plans of starting a new life with Junaid Ahmed, 25, her husband’s cousin. She admitted to having an affair with Junaid for over two years.

According to police, Muskan and Junaid had been planning to elope. Junaid allegedly obtained the poison from a local pharmacy. Following the incident, an FIR was lodged at Bhopa police station under BNS sections 103 (murder) and 123 (causing hurt by poison) against both Muskan and Junaid. Muskan is currently in custody, while Junaid remains at large.

Police further noted that Waseem, Muskan’s husband, is originally from Rurkali village, while Muskan hails from Kheri in Firozabad. Locals observed that Waseem’s frequent absences due to his job in Chandigarh reportedly allowed Muskan and Junaid to grow closer and deepen their illicit relationship over time.