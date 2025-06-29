Firozpur Shocker: Batsman Dies of Heart Attack After Hitting Six During Cricket Match in Punjab; Incident Caught on Camera (VIDEO)

Firozpur, Punjab (June 29, 2025): A young cricketer collapsed and died on the field after suffering a heart attack moments after hitting a six during a local cricket match in Punjab's Firozpur district. The tragic incident occurred while the match was underway, and a video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

The video shows the batsman, identified as Harjeet, striking a towering six. Moments later, he appeared uneasy and sat down on the pitch. Before his teammates or spectators could understand what was happening, he collapsed on the ground.

Initially, players and umpires present on the field were unsure about the situation. They rushed toward him and attempted to revive him using CPR, but their efforts failed. Harjeet was declared dead on the spot.

The video also shows Harjeet lying on the ground in visible pain after clutching his chest. Despite immediate efforts by fellow players to save him, including chest compressions, he could not be revived.

In a similar case, a wrestler identified as Sonu died during an annual Dangal competition in the Dinga Amb area of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir. The wrestler fell unconscious in the middle of a bout. Spectators and fellow participants were left in shock when he failed to respond.