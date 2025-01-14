First 'Amrit Snan' at Maha Kumbh 2025 on Makar Sankranti witnesses sea of devotees

Prayagraj, Jan 14 The Maha Kumbh 2025 festival began its most significant phase with the first 'Amrit Snan (holy dip)' on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti at the Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the three sacred rivers, the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

Thousands of seers and sadhus alongside millions of devotees, gathered at the site to take part in the ritual that marks the beginning of the grand spiritual gathering.

Ravindra Puri, a sant, expressed his feelings after taking the holy dip, stating, "We came here in the morning and took a dip in the auspicious river. Today is a very auspicious occasion. I encourage everyone to come here as it will bring them 'punya' (merit). Devotees will be allowed to take a dip after all the sants have performed the ritual."

Another spiritual leader, Nand Giri Maharaj, spoke about the unity and belief of the devotees, saying, "Today, I saw the faith of devotees and Sanatanis. It proves that there is no religion greater than 'Sanatan Dharma.' Every deity has come here to bathe in this sacred river. This is purifying our environment."

Sadhvi Niranjan highlighted the significance of the Maha Kumbh, emphasising its connection to deep faith.

"I want to congratulate everyone for this Maha Kumbh 2025. It is a festival of belief, and I also wish everyone a blessed Makar Sankranti. The crowd here shows the strength of Sanatan Dharma," she remarked.

Sadhu Swaroopanand pointed out the enthusiasm of the crowd and linked it to the nation's growing religious unity.

"People are very excited to take a dip in this auspicious river. The first 'Amrit Snan' of the Maha Kumbh is a sign that our country has become a 'Hindu Rashtra.' I congratulate everyone for this spiritual journey, which is the result of unwavering belief," he stated.

Swami Trivanand shared his thoughts on the grand scale of the event, stating, "This Maha Kumbh is very special as it comes after so many years. It is the biggest festival of our country and the world. We took a dip in this sacred river, a testament to the enduring presence of Sanatan Dharma."

Swami Govindanand also expressed his satisfaction, acknowledging the role of the authorities in ensuring a smooth experience for the devotees.

"I feel really blessed to be here. The efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are commendable. The administration has worked hard to make everything comfortable. This is my fourth Maha Kumbh Snan," he said.

The administration has worked diligently to ensure the success of the event, planning the sequence of rituals to uphold the customs of Sanatan Dharma while maintaining order and discipline.

On Makar Sankranti alone, around 1.60 crore devotees are estimated to have taken a holy dip at the Sangam by noon, marking a grand start to the Maha Kumbh 2025 celebrations.

