First batch of annual Budha Amarnath Yatra flagged off from Jammu

Jammu, Aug 18, The annual pilgrimage of Baba Shri Budha Amarnath also known as Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra began Friday with Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh flagging off the first batch of 1,338 pilgrims from the Bhagwati Nagar Base camp in Jammu.A large number of devotees were present on the occasion, chanting hymns and bhajans, thus making the whole environment lively.

Speaking on the occasion the ADGP said that Shri Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra is one of the important Hindu Pilgrimages of Northern India and in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. He appreciated the role of various agencies in making the Yatra successful.

J&K Police, as well as paramilitary forces have been deployed for the safety of Yatra and various other measures have been taken for the convenience of pilgrims..

The Yatra batch comprised 907 males, 411 females and 20 children who left in 29 vehicles for the Buddha Amarnath ji Yatra

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the Budha Amarnath Temple in Rajpura village in Mandi tehsil of J&K's Poonch is one of the oldest shrines of the Jammu region.

