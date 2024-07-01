First FIR under BNS in Madhya Pradesh lodged in Bhopal

Bhopal, July 1 The first FIR in Madhya Pradesh under the new criminal law was registered in Bhopal on Monday.

Bhopal's Hanumanganj police station registered the first FIR under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) at 12.16 a.m. (intervening night of Sunday-Monday), a senior police official said.

Around 10 FIRs were registered in the very first hour after the new criminal laws were introduced. Overall more than 60 FIRs were registered across Madhya Pradesh till 3 p.m. on Monday.

Additional Director General (ADG-Law and Order) of Police Jaydeep Prashad told IANS that the first two FIRs were registered in Bhopal's two police stations.

"The new criminal laws were implemented at midnight on Sunday and the first FIR was lodged 16 minutes later at Hanumanganj police station in Bhopal. We are yet to collect the entire data from across Madhya Pradesh, but overall 60 FIRs were registered (till 3p.m.)," Prashad said.

When asked that Union Home Minister Minister Amit Shah has said that the first FIR under the new criminal law was registered in Gwalior, Jaydeep Prashad said, "I can't comment on the Home Minister's statement, as I am not aware of it, but, MP police's data suggests that the first FIR was registered in Bhopal."

He said that the Madhya Pradesh police has prepared for the new criminal laws. "MP police will try it's best to give better results to provide justice to the victims under the new criminal laws," Prashad added.

The new criminal laws, Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively, with effect from July 1.

