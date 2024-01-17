First induct me into MVA, INDIA bloc then I will join yatra: Ambedkar tells Rahul

Mumbai, Jan 17 In what is being seen as a snub, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi President, Prakash Ambedkar on Wednesday spurned an invitation from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to join his ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY).

While stating that he had “conditionally accepted” Rahul Gandhi’s invite, Prakash Ambedkar made it clear that it would be difficult for him to join the BJNY as the “VBA has not yet been invited to join the INDIA bloc and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)”.

In a two-page letter to Rahul Gandhi, he said that if he participated in the BJNY at this stage without being inducted into the national and state Opposition alliances, it would “lead to speculation” of a tie-up which has not yet materialised.

“Hence, I have requested Rahul Gandhi to send VBA an invitation (to join) both INDIA and MVA,” declared Prakash Ambedkar.

In the letter, Prakash Ambedkar rued how, despite his repeated requests, the VBA was not inducted into the two alliances, though ironically, the invitation mentions, “You are an important pillar” of the INDIA bloc.

He reiterated that though only six-years-old, the VBA has been relentlessly fighting against the BJP and RSS’ ideology of ‘Manusmriti’, and for the cause of the Dalits, OBCs, Muslims, economically weak Marathas, tribals and all other discriminated or marginalised groups in the country.

Accordingly, Prakash Ambedkar again pleaded to be included in the INDIA and MVA blocs to avoid any speculation and negative implications.

Incidentally, in November 2023, Rahul Gandhi did not attend the VBA’s mega-event to honour the Constitution held in Mumbai.

