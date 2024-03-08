First list of Congress candidates for Karnataka to be out shortly: Shivakumar

New Delhi, March 8 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday said that the first list of Congress candidates for Lok Sabha elections from the state would be released by the party high command shortly.

Addressing reporters here, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, said: "We had meetings with party President (Mallikarjun Kharge) and other leaders regarding candidate selection for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Only half of the seats were discussed in this meeting. The list of candidates has been finalised and the AICC leaders will release the first list shortly."

Asked if Mallikarjun Kharge would contest from Karnataka, he said: "His candidature has been raised by many leaders. Currently, no other candidate has been considered for his constituency. Being the AICC President, he will be required to campaign extensively around the country and hence he, himself, will decide on the candidature."

Asked if there were any discussions on state ministers and CM Siddaramaiah’s son contesting elections, he said these things had not been discussed yet.

On state Minister H.C. Mahadevappa’s demand for a Dalit Chief Minister, if there is any change of guard, he said: "There is nothing wrong in aspiring for a position. Everyone aspires and there is nothing wrong in Mahadevappa aspiring."

Shivakumar also greeted the people of Karnataka on the occasion of Mahashivaratri. "I pray to almighty Lord Shiva to bestow good rains and prosperity for the people of the state," he said.

