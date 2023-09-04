First meeting of INDIA bloc Coordination Committee on Sep 13: Sources

New Delhi, Sep 4 Days after the formation of the Coordination Committee of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, its first meeting will take place at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar on September 13, sources said.

The INDIA bloc last week announced the formation of a 14-member Coordination Committee, which includes Congress' K.C. Venugopal, NCP's Sharad Pawar, DMK's T.R. Baalu, JMM's Hemant Soren, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, Trinamool Congress' Abhishek Banerjee, AAP's Raghav Chaddha, Samajwadi Party's Javed Ali Khan, JD-U's Lallan Singh, CPI's .D Raja, National Conference's Omar Abdullah, and PDP's Mehbooba Mufti.

The CPI-M will give the name of its party leader for the committee later.

The sources also said that the first meeting of the Campaign Committee will take place on Tuesday evening at Milap Building in the national capital.

The Campaign Committee includes Congress' Gurdeep Singh Sappal, JD-U's Sanjay Jha, Shiv Sena's Anil Desai, RJD's Sanjay Yadav, NCP's P.C. Chako, JMM's Champai Soren, Samajwadi Party's Kiranmoy Nanda, AAP's Sanjay Singh, CPI-M's Arun Kumar, CPI's Binoy Vishwam, National Conference's Hasnain Masoodi, RLD's Shahid Siddiqui, RSP's NK Premachandran, AIFB's G. Devarajan, CPI-ML's Ravi Rai, VCK's Thirumavalan, IUML's KM Kadar Moidin, KC (M)'s Jose K. Mani , DMK's Tiruchi Siva and PDP's Mehboob Neg as its members.

Trinamool Congress will suggest the name of its party leader for the committee later.

The two-day third meeting of the INDIA bloc took place in Mumbai last week with 63 leaders from 28 parties taking part in it.

