First millet restaurant opened by women's self-help group in J&K's Kathua

Kathua (Jammu), Nov 27 The first millets restaurant in Jammu and Kashmir has been opened in the Pathwal area of Kathua district. This initiative has been taken up by a women's self-help group (SHG), which has gained wide recognition among the people, and caters to all age groups, providing a unique opportunity for them to experience the nutritional benefits of millets.

The 'Krishna Millet' restaurant has been opened in the Hiranagar area which is located adjacent to the International Border between India and Pakistan.

This restaurant not only serves traditional dishes made up of coarse grains such as millet, maize, ragi, etc. but also serves wholesome dosa and momos.

The initiative is part of the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) 2024-25, aiming to encourage the consumption of nutri-cereal millets, such as Ragi and Jowar, which offer numerous health benefits. It also aligns with the United Nations General Assembly's declaration of 2023 as the "International Year of Millet-2023".

The restaurant's operating hours are from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., making it convenient for patrons to visit at their preferred time. This schedule allows customers to enjoy a nutritious breakfast, lunch, or dinner while supporting local women entrepreneurs and promoting sustainable agriculture.

Pooja, who is running the women's self-help group, said: "I have recently started this restaurant and am getting overwhelming response for opening it. Along with serving healthy food to the people, I also help in creating a better quality of living for our self-help group of ten women."

People in this restaurant are also being served organically prepared vegetables along with chapattis prepared on the stove.

Kathua's emergence as a leading millet-producing district underscores the region's potential in sustainable agriculture. The inauguration of the Millet Restaurant signifies the district administration's commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles, empowering women, and fostering a sustainable future.

Kathua Additional District Development Commissioner, Surinder Mohan Sharma said that opening of this restaurant is a very good initiative.

"As people develop a taste for coarse grains, it will be a better alternative to fast food. Due to the efforts of the Central government and state government, these women of self-help groups have emerged as an inspiration," Sharma added.

