First phase of Patna Metro will be completed by 2025: Bihar Minister

Patna, July 9 Bihar Urban Development Minister Nitin Naveen on Tuesday said that the first phase of the Patna Metro Project will be completed by 2025.

The metro will operate between Malahi Pakadi and the Bus Stand in Patna.

“The funding for the project is a collaborative effort, with 20 per cent coming from the Bihar government, 20 per cent from the central government, and the remaining 60 per cent from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA),” the minister said.

Naveen said that the second and third phases of the project are progressing rapidly and will be completed soon.

He also highlighted that JICA's approval has expedited the entire project.

The minister said that the state government is committed to provide metro facilities to the public as soon as possible. He added that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared for the expansion of the metro to other cities of Bihar as well.

He also acknowledged that there are some technical challenges in meeting the 2025 completion deadline but assured that efforts are being made to resolve these issues.

He also addressed concerns about departmental tenders, stating that no major tender scams have occurred under his department, but a review is underway to ensure transparency.

“Any irregularities found during the review will be dealt strictly,” he said.

