First phase of SIR in Bihar nears completion, 98.01 pc electors covered: ECI

New Delhi, July 23 The Election Commission on Wednesday said that 98.01 per cent of electors in Bihar have been covered under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

So far, 20 lakh deceased electors have been reported, while 28 lakh have permanently migrated. Another 7 lakh electors were found to be enrolled in more than one location, and 1 lakh were marked untraceable, the ECI said.

The Election Commission said it has received and digitised 7.17 crore Enumeration Forms, accounting for 90.89 per cent of the state's electors. However, 15 lakh forms were not returned.

It said the lists of incorrectly included electors and those who have not returned their Enumeration Forms were shared on July 20 with 1.5 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) nominated by district presidents of the 12 major political parties in Bihar.

Bihar electors temporarily residing outside the state and not registered elsewhere can submit their forms online at https://electors.eci.gov.in, through the ECINet mobile app, or by filling a printed form. The completed and signed printed form can be sent to the respective Booth Level Officer (BLO) via a family member or through WhatsApp.

Names of electors who have submitted their Enumeration Forms will be included in the Draft Electoral Roll, to be published on August 1, marking the end of the first phase of SIR. Electors can track the status of their form at: https://electors.eci.gov.in/home/enumFormTrack.

SMS alerts have been sent to electors whose mobile numbers were mentioned in their forms.

In case of any discrepancies in the Draft Roll, electors or political parties can file objections with the concerned ERO or AERO by September 1. Similarly, eligible individuals whose names are missing can also file claims until the same date.

The Election Commission has urged citizens to participate actively in the verification process of electoral rolls. The final roll will play a crucial role in shaping Bihar’s democratic landscape.

