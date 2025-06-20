First ride joy: Students celebrate Vande Bharat’s inaugural journey in Bihar

Patna, June 20 As Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express connecting Pataliputra in Bihar to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh via Muzaffarpur and Bettiah, a wave of excitement swept through young passengers boarding the high-speed train for the first time.

The gleaming new Vande Bharat Express not only marked a technological leap for the region but also brought immense joy to students who were experiencing premium train travel for the first time.

IANS spoke to several students onboard, many of whom were filled with gratitude and admiration for the initiative.

“This is my first train journey ever, and I couldn’t have imagined a better start,” said one student.

“I am really happy and thankful to Prime Minister Modi. He has already done so much for the country, and now he has gifted us this wonderful experience.”

Another student shared, “I’m travelling on Vande Bharat for the first time. Compared to general trains, this one is incredibly clean and modern. The facilities are excellent.”

“This train feels so good. The seating, air conditioning, and overall ambience are impressive. I’m really proud that it started from here. Thank you, PM Modi, " said another young traveller.

“I am really enjoying this journey. Everything is so comfortable. The train is fully air-conditioned, equipped with automatic doors and sensor systems. It feels like a flight on rails,” another student told IANS.

A woman passenger who was also in the Vande Bharat train said, “Throughout the journey, we received clear information updates. The train offers several modern amenities. Toilets are cleaned automatically, cleanliness is well-maintained, and the seats are very comfortable.”

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity at the Railway Board, noted the rising appeal of the service.

“Vande Bharat is becoming extremely popular, especially among the youth. Its speed, style, and service set a new benchmark in Indian Railways," he told IANS.

During his visit to Siwan on Friday, Prime Minister Modi reiterated the commitment of the double-engine government to Bihar’s holistic development. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 5,700 crore.

Among them was the new Vaishali-Deoria railway line project, valued at over Rs 400 crore. He also flagged off a new train service on this route, further bolstering regional rail infrastructure.

