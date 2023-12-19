First session of 16th Raj Assembly from Wed; MLAs to take oath
By IANS | Published: December 19, 2023 07:25 PM2023-12-19T19:25:04+5:302023-12-19T19:30:05+5:30
said In the session, pro-tem Speaker Kalicharan Saraf will administer oath to the newly-elected MLAs on Wednesday. On the ...
said
In the session, pro-tem Speaker Kalicharan Saraf will administer oath to the newly-elected MLAs on Wednesday. On the second day, i.e., December 21, oaths will be administered to the remaining MLAs, while voting to elect the Speaker will also be held on the same day.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app