First Session of 18th Lok Sabha To Begin Today, PM Modi and Newly Elected MPs To Take Oath

The 18th Lok Sabha's first session is set to commence on Monday with the oath-taking of newly-elected MPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This session is anticipated to be contentious, with the opposition likely to challenge the BJP-led NDA government on several issues: the Speaker's election on June 26, allegations of paper leaks in NEET-UG and UGC-NET, and the controversy surrounding the appointment of the pro-tem Speaker.

President Droupadi Murmu will swear in Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Mahtab will then invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Leader of the Lok Sabha, to take his oath as a member of the House.

On June 26, the Lok Sabha Speaker will be elected, followed by President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint session of both houses of Parliament on June 27. This session marks the beginning of the 18th Lok Sabha after the general elections, where the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 293 seats, and the INDIA bloc won 234 seats, with the Congress holding 99 of them.

Meanwhile, the newly elected Congress MPs will meet at 10 am today at the CPP office in Parliament. After the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate 2024 (NEET-UG), Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi targeted the BJP and said that they stand with the students. The row over the appointment of BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem Speaker is expected to shadow the proceedings as opposition claimed that Congress Member K Suresh, who is the senior most member was disregarded by the government.

President Murmu has also appointed Suresh Kodikunnil, Thalikkottai Rajuthevar Baalu, Radha Mohan Singh, Faggan Singh Kulaste, and Sudip Bandyopadhyay to assist the pro-tem Speaker with the oath-taking of newly elected members. The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will run from June 24 to July 3 for the oath and affirmation of newly elected Members. Additionally, the 264th session of the Rajya Sabha will begin on June 27 and conclude on July 3.