First session of newly-constituted Mizoram Assembly to begin on Dec 12

Aizawl, Dec 8 Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Friday summoned the first session of the newly-constituted 9th Assembly to meet on December 12, officials said.

The Governor also appointed and later administered oath of office to senior Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) MLA Lalfamkima as the protem Speaker, to administer the newly-elected members.

The 57-years-old leader, who was elected to the assembly from Kolasib constituency, would also conduct the election of the new Speaker.

Mizoram Assembly elections were held on November 7 and results were declared on Monday. Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), led by Lalduhoma voted out the Mizo National Front-led government securing 27 seats in the 40-member assembly, while the MNF, led by former Chief Minister Zoramthanga, bagged only 10 seats while the BJP got two.

Once a dominant party ruling the mountainous state for about 22 years it became a full-fledged state in 1987, the Congress could manage just a single seat in the elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor