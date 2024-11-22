First statehood, then special status: Omar Abdullah on Article 370 resolution

Srinagar, Nov 22 J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Friday that the special status resolution passed by the Assembly is alive and has not been rejected.

“The special status resolution has been passed by the majority of the members of the J&K Assembly and it has not been rejected. The issue is alive. Let us get the statehood first and then we will push further. The doors are open for us,” said the Chief Minister while talking to reporters on the sidelines of an official function in Srinagar.

On the release of political prisoners, the Chief Minister said the matter would be decided after statehood is restored. “This issue will have to wait till the restoration of statehood as the law and order maintenance is with the Centre,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that once the statehood is restored, the National Conference government will ensure the release of political prisoners.

He also rejected the assertion that there was nothing worthwhile in the restoration of the special status resolution passed by the J&K Assembly.

“If there is nothing in the resolution, why are the Prime Minister and the Home Minister repeatedly talking about it,” said Omar Abdullah.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the alleged misconduct of the army soldiers during the anti-terrorist operation in Kishtwar.

He urged the army to probe the misconduct and ensure punishment for the soldiers involved in the case.

He also spoke about the reservation controversy and said that a cabinet sub-committee has been set up to discuss the issue with all stakeholders and then decide on the rationalisation of the reservation policy.

