First they make their own leaders abuse, then make it an issue: Cong hits back amid row over offensive remarks against PM Modi

Patna, Aug 29 A political storm erupted in Bihar as clashes broke out between the BJP and Congress workers during a protest led by the ruling party against alleged abusive language used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. Amid mounting criticism, the Congress hit back, accusing the BJP of indulging in “gundagardi” and playing victim after stoking provocation.

Speaking to IANS, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera said, “This is pure 'gundagardi' by the BJP. Their toolkit has now been fully exposed. First, they make their own leaders abuse, then they make it an issue. But this time, neither their toolkit nor their bullying will work.”

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also echoed the sentiment and denounced the violence instigated by BJP workers outside the Congress headquarters on Friday.

“When someone stands up for truth, the path is never easy. This fight requires courage and peace. Today, BJP resorted to violence. Our workers were attacked — some were hit on the head. The BJP is terrified of our yatra because we’ve exposed evidence of voter list manipulation. That’s why they’re orchestrating this chaos,” Shrinate claimed.

She continued, “We are followers of Gandhi. We will not retaliate with violence. You may try everything — beat us, abuse us — but we will not stop fighting against this vote theft. You’re the ones who inspired Gandhi’s killers, and today, on the land of revolution, you’ve insulted Bihar with your actions.”

The controversial incident took place at a rally organised by local Congress leader Mohammad Naushad, an aspirant for the Jaale Assembly seat, as part of the ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

As the crowd was waiting for Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other leaders to arrive, a man allegedly snatched the microphone from the stage at the rally in Bithauli and shouted abusive words targeting the Prime Minister and his late mother.

The incident went viral on social media, showing several workers raising slogans and hurling abuses despite attempts by others to stop them. The video also captured children and locals climbing onto the stage amid the commotion.

The BJP swiftly condemned the incident and filed a formal police complaint, demanding an apology from the Congress leadership.

Meanwhile, Darbhanga Police confirmed the arrest of the individual seen in the viral video.

“In this matter, an FIR was registered at Simri police station. One accused has been arrested and is being presented before the court,” police posted on social media platform X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a rally in Assam, condemned the incident, accusing the Congress of promoting a "culture of hate."

“Congress always abuses PM Modi. They are behind the politics of hatred and are trying to shield infiltrators. Rahul Gandhi must come forward and apologise to the people of India,” HM Shah said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also weighed in, strongly condemning the remarks made against the Prime Minister.

In a social media post, Kumar wrote, “The language used against Prime Minister Modi and his late mother during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Darbhanga is utterly indecent and inappropriate. I condemn it unequivocally.”

The BJP, in response, lodged multiple complaints at police stations across Darbhanga and Patna. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary also issued a strong condemnation, terming the incident “an insult to democracy.”

