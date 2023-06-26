First time in UP, investments have been made in all 75 districts of state: CM Yogi Adityanath

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, inaugurated the factory of Addverb Technologies (a global robotics company based out of India) in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, CM talked about the developmental works carried out in the district and the progress it made over the last few years.

He said, "For the first time in Uttar Pradesh, investments have been made in all the 75 districts of the state, which were once reckoned as 'aspirational' districts, lacking development".

"Before 2017, in Gautam Buddh Nagar, despite being a part of the National Capital region, possibilities of investments were merely imagination and it lacked the level of competition it needed. But under Prime Minister Modi's 'ease of doing business' vision, it has emerged as a great destination of investment, not only in the NCR but also across the country", said CM Yogi.

The Chief Minister added, "On February 10 to 12, Uttar Pradesh organised the second global investor's summit in the capital, Lucknow. From the state's point of view, it was the first summit. We got investment proposals more than worth Rs 36 lakh crores. Most of them were for Gautam Buddha Nagar".

CM further added, "Investments are done keeping in mind the law and order situation, infrastructure, safety environment, and convenience which we can witness here and across the state".

Talking about the development work in the state, he added, "We have made the air connectivity better. There are 9 active airports in the state. Work is in progress on 12 more. By the end of this year, Uttar Pradesh will become the first state in the country to have 5 international airports. Looking at the Indian Railways, the state has the best rail network. There is a rail network of 16,000 kilometres".

CM Yogi further suggested that the youths be technically capable.

"I would like to say to the Addverb technologies that we should make our youths technically capable", said the Chief Minister.

He also thanked the company for assisting its young employees with higher studies.

Talking about the New Education Policy, he said, "The NEP gives us the liberty to continue our jobs along with studies".

Further, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude towards Addverb Technologies for making an investment in the district and providing employment opportunities to the youth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor