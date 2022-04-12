First time since March 26, respite in heat wave in northwest India

New Delhi, April 12 Thanks to the presence of a Western Disturbance in the northwest Himalayas, for the first time since March 26, northwest India saw a reduction in extent and intensity of the heat wave as maximum temperatures fell by 2-3 degrees Celsius, leading to abatement of heat wave on Tuesday.

But the temperatures would soar again after 2-3 days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"Maximum temperatures have fallen by about 2-3 degrees Celsius over parts of Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and west Uttar Pradesh during the past 24 hours as a result, the heat wave has abated from all these regions," it said in its bulletin.

However, heat wave conditions have been observed in some parts of east Madhya Pradesh, Ganganagar area of northwest Rajasthan and in Daltonganj area of Jharkhand, the IMD said. "Highest maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius has been observed at Daltonganj."

Khajuraho recorded maximum temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius, Satna 43.5, Rewa 43, Sidhi 43, Damoh 44 (all in Madhya Pradesh), Akola in Maharashtra saw 43.0 degrees Celsius, and Jhansi 43.6 and Banda 43 degrees Celsius (both Uttar Pradesh).

From March 26, this was the second heat wave spell spread over March-April for northwest India. The maximum temperatures had been above normal over many parts of west-central and northwest India in March too and these areas had witnessed the first heat wave from March 11 to 21.

The IMD forecast said a fall in maximum temperatures is very likely over most parts of northwest India by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next two days and rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter.

No significant change in maximum temperatures is very likely over most parts of the country, while in Gujarat, it would rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter.

Heat wave conditions to severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Madhya Pradesh on April 13 and over Bihar on April 13 and 14, over Jharkhand till April 14, west Uttar Pradesh on April 15 and 16, west Rajasthan on April 14, 15, and 16, east Rajasthan till April 16, and over Gujarat on April 16.

Under the influence of Western Disturbance; light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall is likely over Western Himalayan region till April 16 with maximum intensity on April 13 and 14.

Isolated rainfall is also likely over Punjab, northwest Rajasthan, and north Haryana on April 13, isolated thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) are also likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab on April 13 and over Uttarakhand on April 13 and 14 and over Haryana on April 13.

The IMD bulletin also warned of isolated thunderstorm/dust-storm/lightning/gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) likely over northwest Rajasthan on April 13 and said there would be dust raising winds (speed 30-40 kmph) very likely over southern parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana on April 13.

