First urban flood mitigation project of Rs 561.29 cr for Chennai Basin Project approved by PM, says Shah

New Delhi, Dec 7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the first urban flood mitigation project of Rs 561.29 crore for ‘Integrated Urban Flood Management activities for Chennai Basin Project’ under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF), which also includes Central assistance of Rs. 500 crore.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to X and said, "Chennai is facing major floods, the third such occurring in the last eight years. We are witnessing more instances of metropolitan cities receiving excessive rainfall, leading to sudden flooding.

"Guided by a proactive approach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the first urban flood mitigation project of Rs 561.29 crore for ‘Integrated Urban Flood Management activities for Chennai Basin Project’ under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF), which also includes Central assistance of Rs 500 crore."

"This mitigation project will help make Chennai flood-resilient. This is the first in a series of urban flood mitigation efforts and will help develop a broader framework for urban flood management," he said.

He also said that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) would release in advance the central share of the second installment of the SDRF of Rs 493.60 to Andhra Pradesh and Rs 450 crore to Tamil Nadu.

The Centre had already released the first installment of the same amount to both states, Shah said.

"Severe cyclonic storm Michaung has affected Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Though the extent of the damage is varied, many areas of these states are inundated, thus affecting standing crops.

"To help the state governments with the management of relief necessitated by the cyclonic storm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to release in advance the central share of the second installment of SDRF of Rs 493.60 crore to Andhra Pradesh and Rs 450 crore to Tamil Nadu," he said.

“I pray for the safety and well-being of all those affected. We stand with them in this crucial hour and will ensure the situation normalizes at the earliest," Shah added.

The Cyclone Michaung has caused severe destruction in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh and many people have died. It has also led to inundation of arterial roads and subways in Chennai and other major cities of the state.

