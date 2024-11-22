Fishing Vessel Collides With Indian Navy Submarine Off Goa Coast; 11 Crew Rescued, 2 Missing

An Indian fishing vessel Marthoma with a crew of 13 reportedly collided with an Indian Naval submarine on November 21 about 70 nm North West of Goa. Search and Rescue efforts were immediately launched by the Indian Navy with six ships and aircraft. 11 crew have been rescued so far.

Search and Rescue efforts for remaining two is underway and is being coordinated with Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre Mumbai (MRCC). Additional assets incl from the Coast Guard have been diverted to the area to augment the efforts.

The cause of the incident is being investigated.

