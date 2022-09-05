Fist UP village to provide RO water in every home

Bareilly, Sep 5 A village in Bareilly district has become the first village in Uttar Pradesh to have RO water in every household, as part of the Adarsh Gram Panchayat initiative.

The Bhartaul village has as many as four RO plants to make clean drinking water available to all.

The authorities plan to set up more ROs in the near future.

According to village head Pravesh Kumari, "till now, four ROs have been installed and more will be set up. Our village has all the facilities".

Chief Development Officer (CDO), Bareilly, Jag Pravesh said that the move will save people from water-borne diseases.

"The village is already established under 'Adarsh Gram Panchayat'. A total of four RO plants have been installed to provide clean water to all. More plants will be set up. It will save people from water-borne diseases," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor