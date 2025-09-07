Fit India-Sundays on Cycle with 'Garv se Swadeshi' theme sees massive participation

New Delhi, Sep 7 The national capital witnessed a powerful display of fitness and patriotism as the ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ initiative, themed ‘Garv se Swadeshi’, saw massive participation from Members of Parliament, Union Ministers, athletes, and citizens. The event was organised in partnership with Indian Railways to promote fitness, a clean environment, and send across the message of Swadeshi through cycling.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who led the event, said, “To promote Swadeshi and spread the message of Fit India, cycling events are being organised at various places. I’m happy that in Delhi, more than 50 MPs are cycling today and encouraging the nation with the message of Sunday on Cycle.”

The cycling event, held at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, drew the participation of Cabinet Ministers, MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and well-known sports personalities.

Union Minister of State Raksha Khadse said, “For the past one year, under the guidance of our minister Mansukh Mandaviya and through our ministry, we have been making efforts. The main aim is to create awareness about fitness. Along with this, we are promoting a clean environment and addressing traffic problems.”

Union MoS Bhagirath Choudhary added, “Modi ji’s message is that Fit India is important and cycling is the best form of exercise. It’s a great joy that all the MPs are cycling today.”

BJP MPs Mahesh Kashyap, Bhojraj Nag, and Naveen Jindal also joined the event, lauding the Prime Minister’s vision to make India a fitter nation.

Lok Sabha member Naveen Jindal shared, “I exercise every day… Cycling has its own special fun, so when I got this opportunity to cycle today, I came.”

Renowned athletes also joined hands to inspire the public.

Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik said, “I have always believed in giving the message that staying fit is very important. You should stay fit by any means possible and include some kind of sports activity in your life.”

Dronacharya Awardee Jaydev Bisht also participated. “Earlier, people didn’t focus much on exercise, but now everyone is exercising, going to parks and staying active,” he said.

The ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ campaign aims to create a culture of fitness across the country while highlighting India’s pride in its Swadeshi values.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor