'Fitting response to terrorism supporter Pakistan': BJP leaders hail India’s Asia Cup victory

New Delhi, Sep 29 BJP leaders across the country hailed India’s dramatic victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final, calling it not just a cricketing win but a symbolic triumph of national pride. Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi led the reactions, calling the victory a powerful message to a nation that has long been supporting terrorism.

“Our players not only dominated on the field but also gave a fitting response to Pakistan, which has become a supporter of terrorism. Today, this country is transformed. It is no longer a nation that tolerates terrorism while maintaining relations,” Naqvi said, reacting to India’s five-wicket win in Dubai on Sunday.

India defeated Pakistan in a thrilling final at the Dubai International Stadium, where Pakistan had a strong start, reaching 113/1 in 12.4 overs, before suffering a dramatic collapse. Spearheaded by Kuldeep Yadav’s 4/30, India bowled Pakistan out for just 146 in 19.1 overs. In reply, India chased the target with Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 69 and Shivam Dube’s late fireworks, sealing the win with two balls to spare and claiming their ninth Asia Cup title.

Reacting to the triumph, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said the Indian team had once again upheld the nation’s honour on the international stage.

“An Indian citizen fights for the unity and integrity of India, whether on the battlefield or the cricket pitch. We have defeated Pakistan not just once, but hundreds of times,” Sharma said.

He also praised the Indian team’s bold decision to refuse accepting the Asia Cup trophy and medals from ACC President Mohsin Naqvi, who also heads the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“We had to show the world that we stand on the pitch not for awards, but for India's pride. We stand on the pitch for the chants of victory for Mother India. India has won thousands of trophies and has become a world champion many times,” he said.

MLA Ratnakar Mishra also extended congratulations to the team and the nation.

“First of all, heartfelt wishes and congratulations to the Indian players who defeated Pakistan,” he said.

The emotional reactions from BJP leaders echo the broader national sentiment following India’s unbeaten campaign in the tournament and a powerful final performance that combined skill, strategy, and symbolic defiance on and off the field.

India’s Asia Cup 2025 victory is not just being seen as a sporting milestone but as a moment of national assertion a message of strength in every arena, from cricket to diplomacy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor