Five arrested for ATM skimming in Gurugram

Gurugram, June 5 Five people, including two women, have been arrested from Gurugram and Nuh districts for allegedly siphoning off money from Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) using a skimming device, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Ahsan, Nandani, Mahak, Raees and Ashraf.

The accused used to identify unmanned ATMs across Delhi and NCR and install skimming devices to dupe people, the police said.

On Monday, acting on information that money was withdrawn from an ATM of the Axis Bank's Sector-10A Branch, a case was registered, Varun Dahiya ACP (crime) said.

The investigation team nabbed Ahsan, Nandani and Mahak from Gurugram while the remaining two were arrested from from Nuh on Wednesday, the police said.

A car and Rs 23,000 were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The accused revealed that they used to install the skimming device, comprising a small battery and memory chip, in ATMs and when the customers came to withdraw money, they switched off the ATM and later withdrew the money, the police officer said.

"Ahsan and Raees have past criminal records. The accused met the women on social media platforms and also involved them in the crime by offering a handsome amount," Dahiya added.

