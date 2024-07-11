Five automakers to recall over 1,56,000 cars for faulty parts

Seoul, July 11 Kia, Nissan Korea and three other carmakers will voluntarily recall more than 1,56,000 vehicles due to faulty components, the transport ministry here said on Thursday.

The five companies, also including Hyundai Motor Co., Porsche Korea and Toyota Motor Korea Co., will recall 1,56,740 units of 32 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The problems that prompted the recall include poor durability of the electronic control hydraulic unit of 1,39,478 units of the Sorento SUV model, reports Yonhap news agency.

Also, 8,802 vehicles across eight Nissan models, including the Q50 model, were found to have defective manufacturing of the propeller shaft.

Hyundai's luxury brand Genesis will recall 2,782 GV70 units due to defective engine ignition connection bolts. Porsche Korea will recall 2,054 vehicles across 17 models, including the 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet, due to a safety issue involving the lane-keeping function.

Toyota Korea will recall 737 vehicles across three models, including the Prius 2WD, due to a defect in the rear door external handle, the ministry said.

