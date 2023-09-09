Five Brahmins among AAP's list of 10 candidates for MP Assembly polls

Bhopal, Sep 9 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released a list of 10 candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

Of the 10 names announced by the party, five are from the Brahmin community.

The AAP has fielded Anendra Mishra, son of senior BJP leader and former MP Govind Mishra, from the Churhat Assembly seat of Sidhi district. In the 2018 state Assembly polls, the BJP has won the Churhat seat.

Churhat is the hometown of former Chief Minister Arjun Singh and his son Ajay Singh (Rahul) has won from there several times. In 2018, Ajay Singh lost against BJP's Sartendu Tiwari.

Ajay Singh is likely to face a tough contest as Govind Mishra has a stronghold among Brahmin voters of Churhat.

Sources told IANS that a large section of the Brahmin community, who had supported the Sartendu Tiwari in 2018, are upset with the sitting MLA.

The AAP has fielded Sanjay Dube from the Sewda seat in Datia district, which is currently represented by Congress MLA Ghanshyam Singh.

From Bhopal’s Govindpura seat, AAP has named Sajjan Singh Parmar. The seat is currently represented by Krishna Gaur, daughter-in-law of former Chief Minister Babulal Gaur.

Similarly, the AAP has fielded Ravi Kumar Dwivedi from the Huzur seat in Bhopal, currently being represented by Rameshwar Sharma, who is considered close to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The Delhi and Punjab ruling party has fielded Surendra Singh Tomar from Dhimani, Ramesh Upadhya (Morena), and Komal Damor from Pettwad seat. The party has named a woman candidate -- Sarita Pandey -- from Rewa’s Sirmour assembly seat, currently being represented by BJP’s Divyaraj Singh, who is son of former Congress leader Pushpraj Singh.

According to the list, Ramji Patel will be the AAP's candidate from Maharajpur seat in Chhatarpur district, which is being represented by Congress’ Vinod Dixit.

