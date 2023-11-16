Five cattle smugglers arrested in UP’s Ghazipur

Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 16 The Ghazipur police have arrested five cattle smugglers while they were trying to escape after opening fire at a police team near Devkali crossing, police officials said on Thursday.

Two of the smugglers suffered bullet injuries in their legs during the exchange of fire with police personnel on Wednesday. They were caught smuggling three cattle in an SUV.

Ghazipur ASP Gyanendra said acting on a tip-off, the Nandganj police intensified patrolling on the highway leading to Bihar. During the checking drive at Devkali crossing, the police tried to stop a motorcycle and a SUV. However, the persons on board the two vehicles opened fire at the cops and tried to run away.

Soon after, the Nandganj cops sounded alert, following which Rampur Manjha and special operation group (SOG) cops swung into action.

When the miscreants reached near Chakeri, the cops surrounded them. While trying to evade arrest, they opened fire at the cops.

The ASP said when the police retaliated, two miscreants -- Rajesh Shah and Pramod Yadav -- suffered bullet injuries in their legs and fell on road. Besides, the cops nabbed three of their associates -- all belonging to Kaimur district in Bihar.

Later, the police recovered three cattle from the SUV and seized the vehicle, the motorcycle, two country-made guns and live cartridges from them.

In another incident, Narahi police along with SOG in Ballia on Wednesday nabbed four cattle smugglers -- Ali Mohammad, Sonu Khan, Dilshad Khan and Rustam Ali of Sultanpur and recovered 28 cattle from their two trucks. All cattle were being smuggled to Bihar.

Police also recovered two country-made revolvers, Rs 4,000 cash and cartridges from them.

