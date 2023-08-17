Five cops injured in Bihar road accident

Patna, Aug 17 Five police personnel, including two female constables, were injured after their vehicle crashed into a divider in Bihar’s Nawada district on Thursday.

The victims were deployed at the town police station and they were patrolling when the accident occurred.

Eyewitnesses said the police vehicle was speeding and the driver lost control.

One of the victims is a sub-inspector rank officer named Vijay Singh.

The victims were taken to Pawapuri WIMS hospital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor