Five dead, 17 injured in road accident in Chhattisgarh, CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of deceased

Five people were killed and 17 injured after a tractor-trolley collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district on Tuesday, informed the police.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

According to the police, the accident took place near Joba, around 8 kilometres from Gariaband, when the victims, all from Majarkatta, were returning from a function at Mohlai village.

Vishwadeep Yadav, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Gariaband said, "The tractor-trolley collided with a truck while taking a turn. The collision left the tractor-trolley in two parts. The driver had to be removed from the tractor-trolley with the help of JCB machine."

Yadav further added, "Five people died in the accident and 17 were injured, 14 of whom have been referred to another hospital for further treatment."

The entire staff of the administration including Superintendent of Police (SP) JR Thakur, Additional SP, Additional Collector and SDM reached the spot and arrangements were made for immediate assistance of Rs 2,000 to the families of the injured.

( With inputs from ANI )

