Five dead, 36 injured in road accident in MP's Shahdol

Bhopal, June 18 At least five people were killed and 36 injured after a mini-truck carrying a marriage party overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district.

Driver of the speedily driven mini-truck, carrying around 50 people, lost control over the vehicle at a u-turn, due to which it overturned late Friday night, police said.

"Four people died on the spot while one succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital. However, the driver of the vehicle and the groom are safe," the police added.

"Of the injured, condition of six people is critical. The injured are being treated at the government hospital in Beohari area. The accident was caused due to high speed and overloading of the vehicle," said a police official.

The people were going to Dol village from Dholar for the wedding ceremony.

A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act was registered against the driver.

