Five dead in house fire in Delhi's Pitampura
By IANS | Published: January 18, 2024 11:51 PM2024-01-18T23:51:10+5:302024-01-18T23:55:03+5:30
New Delhi, Jan 18 Three women and two men were killed as a fire broke out in a ...
New Delhi, Jan 18 Three women and two men were killed as a fire broke out in a house in Delhi's Pitampura area on Thursday, officials said.
According to Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg, a house fire call was received from the ZP block, Pitampura area at 8.07 p.m.
The fire was on the upper ground and first floor of the 4-storey building.
"We shifted 7 people from the house to the hospital, including four suspected to be dead," Garg said.
"Total 8 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Fire is completely doused and search operation and cooling process is going on," he added.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app