Five Dead, Many Trapped in Massive Explosion at Firecracker Factory in Punjab’s Muktsar (Watch Video)

A massive explosion occurred at a firecracker factory in Singhewala village of Muktsar district in Punjab at around 1:30 AM on Thursday. So far, five people have been reported dead, and many others are trapped under the debris. At the time of the incident, about 40 workers were working in the factory. According to one worker, there was chaos when a fire broke out in the factory while everyone was asleep, and a huge explosion occurred before anyone could understand what was happening. Fifteen workers somehow managed to escape, while 25 got trapped under the rubble. According to DSP Jaspal Singh, five people have died in the accident. Many others are injured and have been admitted to Bathinda AIIMS, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

After the incident, police, the fire brigade, and rescue teams reached the site. The operation to rescue those trapped under the debris is ongoing. A large number of local residents are also assisting at the scene. The exact cause of the explosion is still unknown. The administration has ordered an investigation into the incident. Police have stated that if safety norms are ignored, strict action will be taken against the factory owner and responsible officials.

A new revelation has emerged regarding the massive explosion at the firecracker factory. It is being reported that a contractor named Raj Kumar, a resident of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, had taken up the task of manufacturing firecrackers at the factory. After the incident, the contractor has absconded, and police are searching for him.