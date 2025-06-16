Five dead, three injured in horrific car-bike collision in UP’s Mahoba

Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh), June 16 At least five people died and several others were injured in a tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district on Monday, officials said.

The incident involved a head-on collision between a car and a bike near Nanoura village in the Srinagar police station area of Mahoba district.

According to Circle Officer Ravikant Gond, the accident occurred when a car, reportedly travelling at high speed, lost control after one of its tyres burst and collided head-on with an oncoming motorcycle. The impact of the crash was devastating.

All three individuals riding the motorcycle -- residents of Kulpahar in Mahoba -- died on the spot. The car’s driver and one of its passengers also succumbed to their injuries.

The three other occupants of the car sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the district hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses said that both vehicles were moving at high speeds -- estimated at over 80 km/h -- when the car suddenly veered out of control and crashed into the bike.

The collision was so intense that the car reportedly dragged the motorcycle for nearly 20 metres, leaving the occupants of both vehicles grievously injured.

Local police and administrative officials, including Superintendent of Police Prabal Pratap Singh, reached the scene and later visited the hospital to oversee the treatment of the injured.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, and efforts are underway to complete formal identification procedures.

The road was left strewn with debris and stained with blood, as shocked bystanders and family members gathered at the scene.

There was chaos after the crash, with eyewitnesses recalling scenes of panic and screaming as they rushed to help the injured.

The police have launched an investigation into the accident and are examining whether negligence or over speeding was the primary cause.

