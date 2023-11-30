Five dead, two hospitalised after consuming contaminated ayurvedic syrup in Gujarat

At least five people have lost their lives in the last two days, with two others hospitalized, after allegedly consuming an ayurvedic syrup contaminated with methyl alcohol. The syrup, identified as 'Kalmeghasav – Asava Arishta,' was reportedly sold by a local shopkeeper in Bilodara village, near Nadiad, to around 50 individuals.

Methyl alcohol (CH3OH) or methanol is a colourless liquid used in the industrial sector. Methyl alcohol overexposure can cause death.

Kheda Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Gadhiya, revealed that the preliminary probe indicated the presence of methyl alcohol in the blood sample of a villager, confirming its addition to the syrup before sale. Five individuals succumbed to the effects of the tainted syrup, while two are currently undergoing medical treatment. Authorities have swiftly detained three individuals, including the shopkeeper, for further questioning in connection to the case.

This tragic incident recalls a similar incident reported in September, where 12 children in northern India lost their lives between December 2019 and January 2020, allegedly due to adulterated cough syrup manufactured by Digital Vision. The company has faced scrutiny over the quality of its medicines, with Indian drug regulators noting deficiencies in drugs produced by Digital and its unit, Orison Pharmaceuticals, at least 22 times from 2012 to July of the current year.