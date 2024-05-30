Five Delhi Police officials arrested for extorting Rs 10L, assaulting four

New Delhi, May 30 Five police personnel were arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 10 lakh and physically assaulting four men, including a Haryana Police constable, in southwest Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred early on Tuesday, and all the involved police officials have since been placed in judicial custody for 14 days.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena said that a police control room (PCR) call regarding physical assault and extortion by police officials was received at Vasant Kunj South police station.

“On the complaint given by Sukh Karan, a case under sections 384 (extortion), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered,” said Meena.

During the investigation, all involved police personnel were arrested. “The accused were produced before the local court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody for 14 days,” said the DCP, adding that further investigation and disciplinary proceedings are ongoing.

According to the FIR, in possession of IANS, the incident took place at 1 a.m. on Tuesday near the Rangpuri Petrol Pump in Mahipalpur.

The complainant, Karan, who works at a liquor shop in South City-1 Sector 41, Gurugram, said that he was drinking alcohol with his friends Anil Chhillar, Rajesh Kumar, and Deepak Chhillar in Rajesh Kumar's car.

“At that time, we had a box of Corona beer and 5-6 different brands of whiskey in our car. Suddenly, five people in plain clothes arrived in two cars, a Brezza and a Swift, and on a Bullet motorcycle. They claimed to be Delhi Police staff and started beating the four of us as soon as they arrived,” said Karan in his complaint.

The FIR further stated that among Karan’s friends, Rajesh Kumar is a constable in Haryana Police who was in uniform at the time, and Deepak Chhillar is a constable in Delhi Police who was in civilian clothes.

“The Delhi Police staff took us, along with the car, straight to their office at Bhikaji Cama Place, where I learned during the conversation that two of them were named Havaldar Ashok and Constable Vishwas Dahiya,” Karan said in his complaint.

Karan claimed that at the office, Rajesh Kumar was slapped, while he along with Anil Chhillar were beaten severely with a baseball bat.

“After a while, they told us that Rajesh and Deepak Chhillar are government employees and that in Delhi, cars involved in liquor smuggling cases are not released. To escape this, they demanded Rs 10 lakh. To arrange the money, they made Anil Chhillar call on WhatsApp, and my brother-in-law Sugreev immediately arranged the money and sent a total of Rs 10 lakh through his acquaintances Ashok and Jaiveer to Delhi,” reads the FIR.

The FIR stated that around 5 a.m Ashok and Jaiveer handed over the money to Anil Chhillar near Hanuman Temple ahead of Mahipalpur flyover, who then gave the money to the Delhi Police personnel.

“After giving the money, we were released around 5:30 a.m., but before releasing us, they made Anil Chhillar and me sign on blank papers. After that, we all went to our respective homes and called the police at number 112 after talking to our acquaintances. Later, Anil Chhillar and I went to Safdarjung Hospital in the PCR vehicle where our medical examination was done,” Karan added in his complaint.

