Five drug peddlers arrested by police in J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar, Jan 12 At least five drug peddlers were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, said officials on Sunday, adding that contraband substances have been recovered from them.

A statement issued by police said, “Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police has arrested five drug peddlers in Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession. A police party of Police Station Chandoosa headed by SHO police station Chandoosa at a checkpoint established at Thanda kasi Chandoosa, intercepted one person. During the search, 56 grams of contraband Charas-like substances were recovered from his possession."

The person was later identified as Mohd Shaban Maray of Dudbugh. He was subsequently arrested.

“Similarly, a police party of Police Station Boniyar headed by SHO police station Boniyar at a checkpoint established at Limber Boniyar intercepted two persons. During the search, 88 grams of contraband Charas-like substances were recovered from their possession,|" mentioned the statement.

They were later identified as Mehraj Ahmad of Limber and Shabir Ahmad Bakerwal of Babagail Limber. They were subsequently arrested.

“In addition to the above, a police party of Police Post Babareshi at a checkpoint established at Babareshi Crossing intercepted two persons. During the search, 85 grams of contraband Charas-like substances were recovered from their possession. They were later identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Magray and Dawood Ahmad Magray, sons of Gh Rasool Magray both residents of Dudbugh. They were subsequently arrested."

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered at Police Station Chandoosa, Boniyar and Tangmarg, and investigations have been initiated.

“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with the police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” the statement said.

