Five gold biscuits worth Rs 30 lakh found at Jaipur airport

Five gold biscuits worth Rs 30 lakh with a 99.90 percent purity was found at Jaipur International Airport on Thursday.

According to the Customs Department, the gold biscuits were found under a passenger seat cushion of an Air India flight arriving from Dubai during a routine rummaging done by customs officials.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

