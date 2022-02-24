Five gold biscuits worth Rs 30 lakh found at Jaipur airport

By ANI | Published: February 24, 2022 08:53 PM2022-02-24T20:53:21+5:302022-02-24T21:00:08+5:30

Five gold biscuits worth Rs 30 lakh with a 99.90 percent purity was found at Jaipur International Airport on Thursday.

Five gold biscuits worth Rs 30 lakh found at Jaipur airport | Five gold biscuits worth Rs 30 lakh found at Jaipur airport

Five gold biscuits worth Rs 30 lakh found at Jaipur airport

Next

Five gold biscuits worth Rs 30 lakh with a 99.90 percent purity was found at Jaipur International Airport on Thursday.

According to the Customs Department, the gold biscuits were found under a passenger seat cushion of an Air India flight arriving from Dubai during a routine rummaging done by customs officials.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Air IndiaCustoms DepartmentFirst air indiaAir india airbusNational carrier air indiaCustoms houseHouse of tataGoogle india codeTata sons spvNew delhi australia india