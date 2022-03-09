Five held for fraud over admission in medical colleges in Noida

The police have arrested five members of a gang for allegedly duping people in the name of admission in medical colleges here.

The Police Commissionerate of Gautam Buddh Nagar took to Twitter and posted, "A fake gang involved duping people in the name of admission in medical colleges has been busted and five members including three women have been arrested."

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor