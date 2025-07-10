Five injured in blast in Noida paint factory, all hospitalised

Noida, July 10 At least five workers were seriously injured in a sudden blast in a mixing tank of a paint factory in Noida’s Phase-1 area on Thursday, officials said.

All injured workers were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Their condition is stated to be stable and out of danger.

According to police, the incident occurred during a routine paint mixing operation. A spark is believed to have been generated in one of the mixing buckets, triggering a fire.

As the workers attempted to remove the bucket to prevent escalation, a powerful blast occurred, engulfing those nearby in flames.

Eyewitnesses said that the explosion caused panic across the factory premises, with other workers immediately alerting the police and fire department. Emergency response teams reached the site promptly and ensured that the injured were transported to the hospital without delay.

Officials from the Phase-1 police station confirmed that a preliminary investigation points to a spark during the chemical mixing process as the likely cause of the blast.

While no major lapses have been identified at this stage, authorities are examining the factory’s safety protocols and compliance with industrial safety standards.

The factory management is being questioned in connection with the incident. Technical experts have also been roped in to assist in the investigation and determine the exact cause of the explosion.

Chief Fire Officer of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Pradeep Choubey, stated that the fire department received a report at 3.35 p.m. on Thursday regarding a blast at a paint factory in Sector 8.

“Upon receiving the information, fire department vehicles were immediately dispatched to the location. On arrival, personnel discovered a 30-litre bucket containing a chemical. It appears that the chemical was present in a large quantity, which led to an explosion within the bucket. There was no fire at the site -- only a chemical blast. The local police are investigating the incident,” he said.

Police have assured that necessary action will be taken if any negligence is found, and steps will be implemented to prevent such accidents in the future.

