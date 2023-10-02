Five injured in group clash over road demarcation in UP

Deoria, Oct 2 At least five persons, including a local BSP leader and a retired CRPF personnel, were injured and several vehicles damaged during a group clash in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria city.

The clash on Sunday, in which the two groups allegedly fired at each other, was over an approach road near Mehra Purwa crossing, police said.

Trouble started when an armed group led by Ram Ashish Yadav, a local resident, asked lekhpal for demarcation of the approach road that led to their land where he had done plotting.

As lekhpal started the exercise, another group led by one Raja Ram Chauhan arrived and opposed it.

This led to an altercation and subsequently arson and violence.

The local BSP leader who was injured was identified as Raja Ram Chauhan.

Others included four members of a former block pramukh’s family.

Around six motorcycles and cars were set afire by the rival groups, police said.

Witnesses said sounds of gun shots were heard, creating panic in the area after which heavy police force was deployed.

Fire tenders were also summoned.

Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma along with additional superintendent of police Rajesh Kumar confirmed that the dispute over the approach road led to violence.

The injured have been admitted to Maharshi Devraha Baba Medical College in Deoria where their condition was reported to be stable.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor