Five injured in road accident in J&K's Rajouri

By IANS | Published: August 3, 2023 04:10 PM 2023-08-03T16:10:50+5:30 2023-08-03T16:15:04+5:30

Jammu, Aug 3 Five people were injured on Thursday in a road accident in J&K’s Rajouri district. Officials ...

Five injured in road accident in J&K's Rajouri | Five injured in road accident in J&K's Rajouri

Five injured in road accident in J&K's Rajouri

Next

Jammu, Aug 3 Five people were injured on Thursday in a road accident in J&K’s Rajouri district.

Officials said that a car went out of the driver’s control in Kotranka area of Rajouri and fell into a ditch.

“With the help of local people, rescue teams of police shifted all the five injured persons to Rajouri district hospital.

“The injured have been identified as Irfana Kosar, Muhammad Shabir, Qadeer, Azmath and Shamim Akhtar, all residents of Lamdarhal Nowshera in Rajouri district,” officials said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : congress pitroda delhi modi deepika bjp west-bengal deepika-padukone ajay-devgn thakur