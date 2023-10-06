Five kids injured in bomb blast at Bengal's Duttapukur

Kolkata, Oct 6 Five school kids in Duttapukur of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district were injured as a crude bomb they were playing with detonated on Friday afternoon, police said.

According to the local police, the blast occurred while the kids were playing with the bomb having mistaken it for a ball.

On August 27, nine people were killed following a major blast at an illegal firecracker warehouse at Duttapukur only.

District police sources said that Friday's incident took place at Kotor village panchayat under Duttapukur police station.

The local people and police immediately shifted the injured kids to the adjacent Chota Jagulia primary health centre for treatment. As per the latest information available, all of them are out of danger right now.

Local people have informed the police that the kids recovered a number of crude bombs from a place, mistook them for balls and started playing with one of them.

"Suddenly, we heard the sound of an explosion. On rushing the spot, we found the injured kids," a local villager said.

The police had started an investigation in the matter and are trying to track those responsible for stocking the crude bombs there.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor