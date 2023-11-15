Five killed as bus falls into deep gorge in J&K's Doda

Jammu, Nov 15 Five people were killed and many injured on Wednesday after a passenger bus they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in J&K’s Doda district.

Officials said that the bus went out of the driver’s control at Asser in Doda district and fell into a deep gorge.

“Five people died on the spot and many others are reported injured.

“Relief and rescue operation has been started. Injured are being carried to hospital.

“Further details are awaited,” officials said.

