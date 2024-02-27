Five killed as SUV rams into stationary dumper in Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad, Feb 27 At least five people were killed and two others injured on Tuesday after a speeding SUV crashed into a stationary dumper in Dholka town of Ahmedabad district.
Among the deceased five were men and the injured included a woman.
The injured were admitted to a government hospital for emergency care.
The incident occurred at 5 a.m. when the high-speed sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a dumper truck parked on the roadside.
The SUV was journeying from Botad district to Dahod in Gujarat. The matter is still under investigation.
