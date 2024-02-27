Five killed as SUV rams into stationary dumper in Ahmedabad

Five killed as SUV rams into stationary dumper in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Feb 27 At least five people were killed and two others injured on Tuesday after a speeding SUV crashed into a stationary dumper in Dholka town of Ahmedabad district.

Among the deceased five were men and the injured included a woman.

The injured were admitted to a government hospital for emergency care.

The incident occurred at 5 a.m. when the high-speed sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a dumper truck parked on the roadside.

The SUV was journeying from Botad district to Dahod in Gujarat. The matter is still under investigation.

